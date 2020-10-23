JUNEAU — The misdemeanor charge of operating a firearm while intoxicated against Reeseville Fire Chief Nicholas Gay was dismissed last week.
If he was found guilty, Gay, 39, would have faced up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine, but the charge was dismissed Oct. 14 on a prosecutor’s motion in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Dodge County Managing Attorney Bob Barrington said Thursday the charge was dismissed, but Gay was found guilty of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Gay has to pay a $389.50 fine.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies were called out at 3:30 a.m. March 15 to a residence on Kohn Road in the Village of Reeseville, according to the criminal complaint. The hearing, like most in area counties, was delayed because of COVID-19 keeping individuals from entering courthouses.
A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the home. Several people, who were leaving the property in a vehicle, were stopped by law enforcement and allegedly said they were drinking before shooting weapons, the complaint stated.
When questioned by deputies, Gay admitted the same and said they were shooting rifles and pistols, the complaint stated. He also said he shot around 40 rounds of ammunition.
Deputies reportedly noted a strong odor of intoxicants and Gay had bloodshot, watery eyes and a thick, slurred speech, the complaint stated.
When a deputy told Gay he was going to have him perform field sobriety tests to make sure he was not impaired while shooting the guns, Gay then denied shooting any guns and said it was his friends who were doing it. When the deputy told Gay he already admitted to him he was shooting guns and it was recorded on the deputy’s body-worn camera, Gay admitted to shooting the weapons, the complaint stated.
After the field sobriety tests, Gay was arrested. He did submit to a blood draw and was taken to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Gay was then transported to the Dodge County Jail. The criminal complaint did not indicate what his blood alcohol content was.
At his July initial appearance, a signature bond was set at $500 with the condition that Gay not consume alcohol or any other intoxicants. He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
In 2011, Gay was one of three individuals charged in connection with a traffic crash in February of the same year in the Town of Lowell. Gay entered guilty pleas to charges of failure to report an accident and resisting or obstructing an officer Feb. 13, 2011, in the Town of Lowell.
Then, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge John Storck, who has since retired, withheld finding of guilt and accepted a deferred prosecution agreement.
