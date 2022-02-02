After nearly two years responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Watertown Department of Public Health will be doubling down on vaccination and community testing support in an effort to lower transmission and reduce disease severity and death amongst residents, said Carl Quest, public health officer/director at the Watertown Department of Public Health.
Last week, the Department of Health Services encouraged local health departments to prioritize high impact public health response activities based on local conditions, and in Watertown that means shifting more resources from contact tracing and disease investigation to vaccination and testing efforts.
“The omicron variant really changed the game for our local efforts. Transmission is happening so rapidly within households and worksites that by the time our team is involved, everyone is already exposed or ill,” said Quest. “Our team continues to offer weekly vaccination clinics as this is our most powerful tool at this stage in the pandemic.”
Vaccines have been widely available in the City of Watertown for about a year but the city continues to lag behind the state with a vaccination rate of only 48%, Quest said.
According to DHS, people not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 10 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated and died from COVID-19 at a rate of 14 times higher.
The Watertown Department of Public Health will be prioritizing vaccination efforts, community testing support, and employer education and outreach to slow the transmission in the community, while also adjusting the disease investigation and contact tracing being provided. During the next few weeks, the Watertown Department of Public Health will continue to conduct disease investigations primarily with high-risk individuals. High-risk individuals include health-care workers, long-term-care residents and employees, and school-aged children.
“Those who are not identified as a high-risk individual may not receive a call directly from our department, so it is imperative to review the information we’ve provided,” Quest said.
Watertown residents are encouraged to go to the COVID-19 Information page on the City of Watertown website at https://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/covid-19_community_updates/index.php.
The community can find important educational materials on what to do if they have been exposed, how to get tested if they are experiencing symptoms, and what to do to protect themselves and loved ones if they are positive, including updated isolation and quarantine guidelines.
The public needs to take action when they suspect they have COVID-19 and seek out a test and immediately isolate from others, especially when awaiting a COVID-19 test result, Quest said. Public health staff will be educating employers on the best ways to prevent spread in their worksites and support their employees who are sick or caring for their ill loved ones.
