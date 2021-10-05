JUNEAU — To provide rural housing development assistance, Dodge County Executive Committee members showed their support Monday for a $150,000 pilot program at a cost to the county of $17,500, if approved by the county board later this month.
Deb Reinbold, ThriveED managing director of business development said her organization was seeking a local match of $75,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; Watertown Community Health Foundation, $40,000; and $17,500 from both Jefferson and Dodge counties to match the $75,000 put sought from the WEDC.
The grant application comes on the heels of a Dodge County housing report, which found the results for the entire Dodge County housing market showing signs of a shortage. The report also stated a significant shortage of affordable housing to income-constrained households.
Reinbold said ThriveED would work with consulting firms and municipalities to find land parcels suitable for affordable housing construction.
She said $10,000 of the $150,000 total project cost would be for ThriveED’s scheduling and project administration costs.
However, Dodge County already pays ThriveED $134,000 a year.
Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017. It runs though 2022.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. In November 2020, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the Dodge County board turned it down.
County supervisor David Guckenberger said the annual fee should cover the “administration and planning” for this grant.
The county’s portion will come from the 2022 county budget.
