Wisconsin Lottery

Sunday

SUPERCASH

7-12-25-26-33-39

PICK 3 Midday

4-7-3

PICK 4 Midday

5-6-0-8

PICK 3 Evening

0-9-3

PICK 4 Evening

9-5-1-6

BADGER 5

4-15-17-21-23

MEGABUCKS

EST JACKPOT: $4.1 million

MEGA MILLIONS

EST. JACKPOT: $112 million

POWERBALL

EST. JACKPOT: $90 million

Recommended for you

Load comments