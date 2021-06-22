OAK GROVE — A Lake Mills woman was killed in a two-car, head-on collision outside Horicon Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by a family member the 50-year-old woman killed was Tammy (Kuhl) Hafenstein.
Wednesday’s crash happened at 12:52 p.m. as the 50-year-old was westbound on Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove.
A Ford truck was eastbound before it crossed the centerline striking the woman’s Buick sedan.
A Lake Mills 12-year-old passenger, confirmed by a Facebook post as Sarah Hafenstein, in the Buick sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.
The 47-year-old Horicon man driving the truck suffered serious injuries and was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old Horicon passenger in the truck was taken to Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner. Assisting at the scene were Horicon EMS and Fire, Juneau EMS and Fire, Hustisford fire, Beaver Dam paramedics, LifeNet Air Methods, Flight for Life, DCERT, Horicon Police and the Sheriff’s Office chaplain.
