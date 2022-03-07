Main Street Bridge sidewalk closed

Following an inspection Thursday of the Main Street (Cole) bridge, city officials decided to close the sidewalk on the northwest portion of the bridge to the public until further notice.
Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer said the bridge was inspected by a Jefferson County employee. He said Jefferson County oversees bridge inspections in the City of Watertown.
“The inspector documented that the I-beams supporting the sidewalk at the northwest bridge quadrant are in poor condition and the sidewalk needs to be closed for safety reasons,” Beyer said.
He said the defective I-beams support the sidewalk and not the bridge deck.
“According to the inspector, the bridge is safe for traffic,” Beyer said.
He said Watertown officials are discussing repair options with WisDOT and the structural engineering firm that performed the bridge inspection. Beyer added the bridge is scheduled for replacement until 2026.
“We met with Jefferson County staff, the structural engineering firm responsible for inspecting the Main Street (Cole) bridge and DOT today (Friday),” Beyer said. “We were informed that the DOT will be discussing the Main Street (Cole) bridge design and construction project schedule early next week and will provide the city with an update.”
Beyer said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has been consistently pushing for this bridge project to get moved up and she and the engineering team reinforced the need for expediting the project and the ancillary work associated with it.
