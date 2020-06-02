JEFFERSON — Due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on community health and well-being, the 2020 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled.
According to fair representatives, the safety of the Jefferson County Fair’s attendees, participants and community has been the highest priority in producing the annual fair and after seeking guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Centers for Disease Control and Jefferson County administration, it became clear that cancellation was the only choice for the fair.
“We want the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection,” Fair Director Amy Listle said Monday. “Provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the Jefferson County Fair will return July 7-11, 2021.”
Listle said the impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of the annual celebration.
“We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, exhibitors, and community outreach groups who rely on the income and exposure the Jefferson County Fair brings them,” Listle said. “We look forward to brighter, better days ahead, when we can gather again and continue to celebrate all that is exceptional about Jefferson County. Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.”
In the meantime, the fair is planning a virtual fair that the public can view and participate in online at jcfairpark.com, Facebook and Instagram. Junior, open and senior class exhibitor registration is now open; entries are due June 30.
Planning for the 2021 fair is also underway, according to Listle.
Jon Pardi will headline the main stage with a new date of Saturday, July 10. Current ticket holders can hold on to their ticket and use it at the 2021 concert, or request a refund. The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik will headline the Main Stage on Friday, July 9.
All other non-fair events and group meetings scheduled on the fairgrounds throughout the year are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Listle said and will be able to continue as long as proper protocols and procedures are in place.
For more information about refunds and how the cancellation impacts ticket holders, participants, vendors, stakeholders, and other events visit jcfairpark.com.
The Waukesha County Fair has also decided to cancel its events for 2020.
