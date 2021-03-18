TOWN OF WATERTOWN — Longtime Watertown Town Chairman Richard Gimler said he will run for reelection this spring as an incumbent and write-in candidate.
Gimler missed the Jan. 5 deadline to submit his nomination papers, but said he wants to continue advocating and working for town residents.
“I, unfortunately, missed the nomination deadline,” Gimler said. “I was in and out of the hospital, due to an infection following an accident. When I returned home the week of Christmas, I was still having difficulty walking and getting around. This combined with therapy and the holidays, I lost track of time and completely missed the deadline.”
Gimler has served 38 years as town chairman in Watertown.
