MADISON — Wisconsin voters have until today, Wednesday, to register to vote online or by mail for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“Registering online or by mail is easy, but you need to do it soon,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “You can still register later in your clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day.”
Wolfe urged voters who have questions about voter registration to visit the MyVote Wisconsin website (https://myvote.wi.gov) or call the Elections Commission’s toll-free voter hotline: 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947).
Today, Oct. 14, is the last chance to register by mail or online. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to complete the registration process in minutes or find a municipal clerk’s mailing address. Voters must register by 11:59 p.m. and mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 14.
To register online, one will need a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card and an address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles must be current.
Voters without one of those forms of ID can still start the registration process by filling out a form online. However, they will have to print out the form and mail it or take it to their municipal clerk’s office with a proof of residence document such a bank statement, utility bill (including a cell phone bill), tax bill or any other correspondence from a unit of government. A full list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents are available on the Elections Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/publications/voter-guides/proof-of-residence.
Voter registration forms are also available at the WEC’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable.
From Oct. 15-30 is known as the “closed registration period.” During this time, one may register to vote in a municipal clerk’s office. Starting on Oct. 20, one may also register at satellite in-person absentee voting locations if a municipal clerk offers them. One may want to bring a pre-filled, printed form from the MyVote Wisconsin website along to save time. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your local clerk’s contact information, hours of operation, and in-person absentee options.
On Nov. 3, Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are unregistered or who need to update their name or address can still do so at the polls. They need to bring a proof of residence document if they are registering on Election Day.
