JOHNSON CREEK — Starting today, the Village of Johnson Creek will be reopening its village hall and library to the public.
Both will continue following health safety guidelines as outlined from Jefferson County and the CDC and have each updated their operation policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hall and library will be operating under the following guidelines to keep employees and the public safe:
The village hall will be open with regular hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Village is encouraging, and would appreciate, all visitors to wear a face cloth covering. Employees will conduct business from behind glass in the customer service/lobby area. Only one person is allowed in the customer service area/lobby area at a time. If another customer is in the lobby area, additional customers need to wait in the hall area to promote social distancing.
The village is asking all customers to keep their visit as brief as possible. Customers are encouraged to make bill payments by mail, using the drop box located outside village hall, or utilizing online payment options. Customers paying by cash are encouraged to call before placing payments into the outside drop box.
The Johnson Creek Public Library will have modified hours and will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Employees at the circulation desk will wear cloth face coverings when working with the public and will conduct business from behind plexiglass. They will promote and practice physical distancing throughout the Library. The Library will offer holds pick-up at the circulation desk, browsing, use of computers, printing/copying/faxing services, as well as continue to offer Wi-Fi in the building and in the parking lot.
Curbside pick-up is discontinued, but Library staff will deliver items to cars when calling ahead and requesting the service. The library encourages customers to wear a face cloth covering and keep their visits short.
The village will continue its police department, department of public works (DPW), and fire department services as they have done throughout the pandemic. DPW buildings and the firehouse will remain closed to the public until July 1. The police station remains open, but will keep their guidelines to only one person in the lobby area at a time and encourage visitors to wear a cloth face covering. Johnson Creek parks are open with posted health safety guidelines to keep visitors mindful of social distancing.
“As we reopen our doors, we are mindful the COVID virus remains active and are implementing guidelines as recommended from Jefferson County and the CDC to keep our employees, residents, and visitors safe,” Johnson Creek Village Board President John L. Swisher said. “Our village leadership continues to monitor information from county, state, and federal officials and will remain active in our health safety efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.