JUNEAU — Dodge County’s Public Health community testing site for COVID-19 has moved from its previous location at the Mayville Highway Shop to 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, the former Bassett Furniture store.
The Beaver Dam Site’s first day of operation will be today. The site’s days and hours of operation remain the same, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident, five years of age or older, is eligible to be tested at this Dodge County Public Health testing site that is supported by members of the Wisconsin National Guard).
The testing site is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the daily allotment of test kits is gone. One can check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, or call 920-386-4304 prior to 4:30 p.m. for current/daily status.
This is a walk thru testing site. The site is not set up to accommodate any drive–thru requests. People need to park in the adjacent parking lot at 1701 N. Spring St., exit their vehicle, follow the signs, and move through the building for their test.
Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged, for any attending the testing site. Go to https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ prior to arrival to register anyone to be tested.
To read the latest information about COVID-19 check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID 19 Information Center page of the Dodge County website, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.Wisconsin has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, adding about a third of that tally in November.
The state Department of Health Services reported 51 deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,005 since the pandemic began.
The Journal Sentinel reports it took Wisconsin about five months from the beginning of the pandemic in March to hit 1,000 deaths, which happened on Aug. 11. By Halloween, the state had reached its second 1,000 deaths.
Health officials reported 380 people have died since Nov. 15 , making it the deadliest week of the pandemic.
