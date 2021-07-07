Dodgeland graduate learning from the ground up

JUNEAU — Zach Schmitt is receiving a firsthand look at what his future career entails.
Schmitt, a 2018 Dodgeland graduate and construction management student at University of Wisconsin-Stout, returned to his high school this summer as an intern for Miron Construction Company.
The Dodgeland School District hired the company to construct numerous projects that will improve education spaces, enhance safety and upgrade the campus’ infrastructure.
“Working at Miron Construction this summer has been a very rewarding experience for me,” Schmitt said. “Not only do I get to be a part of the an amazing team working on the renovation project, but I get to see my old high school transform right before my eyes.
“Since I attended the Dodgeland School District from age four through graduation, it’s been surreal revamping the building,” he said. “What I once knew inside and out from a student’s perspective has changed to a new understanding of the building from a construction-related point of view.”
The construction focuses on three key areas of improvement:
• Infrastructure, such as replacing and repairing existing district-wide building systems, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and roofing; and capital improvements, such as the parking lot, the roof and replacement of some doors and windows.
• Improving school safety with the playground making sure it is protected for the students, traffic flow such as dropping and picking up of children at the school and improvements to the security to the district office entry.
• Updating learning spaces and expanding high school tech ed classrooms and labs, such as with addition of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) through automation, robotics, metals, woods, and Project Lead The Way, which is a hands-on curriculum for STEM; remodeling 4K classrooms to make them more engaging between instructor and students.
“I am grateful for the opportunity Miron has given me as an intern,” Schmitt said. “Miron has exceeded my expectations as a construction company. Their passion, professionalism and commitment to delivering a buildings nothing short of perfection. The new renovation is exhilarating not just for me, but for the parents, students, teachers, the Miron team onsite and the whole community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.