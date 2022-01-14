Friendship bracelets — This workshop is for kids in Grades 4-8 and will take place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Feb. 8 from 4-5:15 p.m. Fee is $15.
Cardio kickboxing — Classes are for participants ages 18 and older and will be held on Thursday mornings, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3 and 10 from 8:30–9:15 a.m., or join new evening class on Wednesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 2 and 9 from 5:45–6:30 p.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Drop-ins (fee of $10) are allowed for the Thursday morning class only. Registration in advance is required for the Wednesday evening class, and are strongly recommended for the Thursday morning class. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Snowshoe rentals — The department rents snowshoes for youth (ages 17 and under) and adults. Availability is limited. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pick up Monday through Friday at the Park and Rec Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then return by noon the next day (Friday rentals return by noon on Monday). Weekday (Monday through Thursday) Fees: $8/adult pair or $5/youth pair; Weekend (Rent and pick up by 4 p.m. Friday) Fees: $12/adult pair or $8/youth pair. Includes carrying bag and adjustable poles.
Ice skate rentals — The department rents ice skates for youth (ages 17 and under) and adults. Availability is limited. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pick up Monday through Friday at the Park and Rec Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then return by noon the next day (Friday rentals return by noon on Monday). Weekday (Monday through Thursday) Fees: $5/adult pair or $3/youth pair; Weekend (Rent and pick up by 4 p.m. Friday) Fees: $10/adult pair or $6/youth pair.
Warming house rentals — The warming house at Silver Creek is available for hourly rentals outside of its open house and programming times. Open house times are Fridays 4-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-3 p.m. Reservations can be made online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Key is picked up on the day of the reservation before 4 p.m. For weekend rentals, the reservation must be made and key picked up before 4 p.m. on Friday. Key must be returned immediately following the rental to the Park and Rec Office Drop Box outside the front doors. Fee is $10/hour for city residents or $15/hour for non-city residents.
GGLeagues — Go to www.ggleagues.com for more information and to register for the winter gaming league. Registration ends Jan. 17 and leagues start the week of Jan. 24.
Indoor pickleball court rentals — The Riverside Park dance floor houses one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of six participants per time slot. Play will be altered due to the 10 foot ceiling, there is no heat so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For weekend key must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays. The key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents.
Gentle yoga — The department is offering gentle yoga at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 4 to Feb. 22. Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available.
Yoga — The department offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays to Feb. 22. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available.
Coed indoor soccer clinic — Coed indoor soccer clinics for children will be offered January at February at the Webster Elementary School gym. Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This will include playing time within small teams. Boys and girls in grades 2-5 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19. Grades 2-3 meet from 8-9:20 a.m., grades 4-5 meet from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Fee is $30/city resident and $45/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Coed indoor soccer run — Boys and girls in grades 6-12 may enroll in indoor soccer run. This clinic is held on Saturdays Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19 at Webster School gym. Grades 6-8 meet from 11 a.m. to noon, grades 9-12 meet from noon to 1 p.m. Fee is $25/city resident and $37.50/non-city resident. The clinic is led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool at Riverside Middle School is open. Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the indoor pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Open swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps. Admission price is $4/city resident, $5/non-city resident, or a season pass. A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
2022 pool season passes — Indoor pool and combination pool season passes are available for 2022. Forms are available at the indoor pool, park and recreation office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the park and recreation office. Season passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Open gym basketball — Open gym basketball for high school students and older is held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Webster School gym. Fee is $2 per visit, or purchase a $20 punch card and get 11 visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23.
Open gym pickleball — Open gym pickleball for high school students and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Watertown High School gym. Fee is $3 per visit, or purchase a $20 punch card and get eight visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.