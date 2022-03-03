JUNEAU — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommended indicators for monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on communities, changing from community transmission to COVID-19 community levels – low, medium, or high.
Dodge County is now considered to be at a low COVID-19 community level. Community levels will replace community transmission level, and this change will be reflected on the Dodge County COVID-19 Snapshot.
As a community, masks are not recommended in low or medium COVID-19 community levels. When a community has reached a high COVID-19 community level, masks are recommended for indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, such as schools, businesses, and other community settings. Those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk with their health care provider about COVID-19 prevention strategies such as masking and testing.
The CDC will use COVID-19 community levels to inform the implementation of prevention strategies in U.S. communities. COVID-19 community levels are determined based on three key metrics:
• New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
• The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the past 7 days
• The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
This new CDC guidance does not change current quarantine and isolation guidance. The new community levels do not apply to health care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes. Instead, health care settings should continue to use community transmission rates and continue to follow CDC’s infection prevention and control recommendations for healthcare guidance.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
