SULLIVAN — The National Weather Service is watching another winter weather system that is approaching southern Wisconsin, but this one should carry a more subdued punch than Tuesday’s storm when it grazes the area New Year’s Day.
“It’s not as impressive as the storm of Tuesday night, but we are keeping an eye on it,” NWS Meteorologist Paul Collar said of this potential second round of winter precipitation.
Collar was talking about a long, narrow storm system that is tracking across the Midwest, with its southern terminus in Texas and its northern end near Green Bay. Within it’s length, the storm contains possible record-setting heavy snows in Texas, along with rain and freezing rain in other states.
As this storm was being announced, Dodge and especially, Jefferson County residents, were busy digging out from a Tuesday night snowfall that blanketed the area with 3-5 inches.
Collar said the heavier snows in the region fell Tuesday to the south, with the City of Jefferson receiving 6.2 inches and Sullivan, 8.1, while Watertown was hit by 4 inches.
According to the NWS, snowfall totals were much less to the north, in places such as Fond du Lac and the Fox River Valley. Theresa, in Dodge County, received only one-half inch of snow.
Addressing snow that is predicted for New Year’s Day, the NWS stated, “Confidence is increasing in another winter weather event affecting southern Wisconsin on Friday and Friday night. Accumulating snowfall is looking likely, with a wintry mix possible in the far southeast.”
The forecast for tonight is for area skies to be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 11 degrees. Southwest winds will be 5 mph, becoming easterly after midnight.
New Year’s Day is when the second round of this week’s snow is likely to begin, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible during the earliest portion of the storm.
On Friday night, however, more snow is likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Saturday. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
On Saturday, a 30% chance of snow is predicted before 7 a.m. and day will likely be mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
