MADISON — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum opened the “Souvenirs of Service: The Things They Kept,” an exhibit featuring objects that Wisconsin residents collected while serving in the armed forces. The exhibit opened Nov. 5.
The items, collected from the Civil War era to modern-day, range from artillery shells to Zippo lighters and everything in between. Each item is presented along with its captivating backstory.
There are also one-of-a-kind items on display. For example, a World War I radio operator from Racine brought home a treasured handmade mandolin, crafted for him by a local French woman and designed with the insignia of his division, the famed 32nd “Red Arrow” Division. An Eau Claire native who served in World War II sent his wife the nylon parachute that saved his life with instructions to make it into an evening gown for herself — she did and it is stunning.
A WWII fighter pilot from Janesville credits his never being shot down during his 67 combat missions to a good-luck doll a woman gave him while they sheltered during an air raid on London. He kept that doll in his sock drawer until he donated it to the museum in 2007. These are just three of the many items and stories the exhibit showcases.
“Collecting souvenirs of an event, place, person, or other reminder is an ancient human habit,” said Museum Director Chris Kolakowski. “Veterans are no different and have over the years brought home many reminders of their time in service. We look forward to sharing some of these powerful objects and their fascinating stories with everyone.”
The exhibit will remain on view through 2022. Admission to the museum is free. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, located at 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, is an educational activity of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
