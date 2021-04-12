Did you know there are 126 private hydrants that don’t belong to the city? Soon they will be color coded to help people see the difference.
Early last year, while city crews were reviewing the water main placement and hydrants for a small proposed development, Watertown’s Water Systems Manager Pete Hartz said he found the city was not following its own code for the locations and responsibilities of private fire hydrants.
“We weren’t uniformly enforcing it,” Hartz said. “We had intentions by some property owners to meet the code requirements. However, we identified nearly 200 private hydrants, but none of them met all of the requirements of the code so we wanted to do a reset on the code to determine what makes the best sense for private hydrant owners and the water department.”
Hartz said he met with the fire department about the proposed changes and then with the city attorney to finalize the code before it came to the full council Monday.
“We still have a lot of work to do. We have identified them (the private hydrants),” Hartz said. “We put a layer on our GIS (geographic information system) of them so we know where they are. We reached out to a few (property) owners and we’re still trying to document some easements and placements of these hydrants where it looked like the intention was well played out. However, the easements didn’t line up properly.”
He said the private hydrants may be needed to meet the requirements of the state fire code or improve water quality.
“They can’t be part of the public water system as they are located outside the right of way on private property,” Hartz said. “Even if a public easement is recorded, the main extension and hydrant are still considered to be private property.”
He said even though the private hydrants are on private property firefighters are allowed to go on the private property to use the private hydrants.
Hartz said the city’s water department is going to paint the private hydrants yellow this year. City fire hydrants are red.
“We are then going to reach out to the property owners so they know what is required of them moving forward,” he said.
Hartz said the Watertown Water Department will maintain all of the city hydrants, but the department will no longer maintain the private hydrants.
“The property owners will be responsible for those hydrants,” Hartz said, “just as they are with their interior private fire suppression systems.”
Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid asked if the residents will need to figure out how to maintain the private hydrants by themselves.
Hartz said the intention is to have the water department review the requirements of maintaining the hydrants with the property owners and then assist them.
He said there are double check valves within the hydrants that require annual testing. He said forms will be given to property owners with the private hydrants so the city’s fire and water departments know proper maintenance is being performed.
“We don’t want to have any situations where the fire department is not confident going up to a yellow-painted hydrant and hooking up and trying to use it for firefighting purposes,” Hartz said. “We want to make sure those hydrants are being used as they are intended for and that’s for fire protection.”
Schmid asked if there is a means for property owners with private hydrants to convert those to public.
Hartz said it comes down to distance and the property owner’s proximity to the hydrant.
“There are certain requirements by the fire code on replacements of hydrants,” Hartz said. “The city’s requirement is every 500 feet. However, for the most part, every 300 feet in the public right of way there is a fire hydrant. So if the private development already has a private fire hydrant we could run a few scenarios distance wise.”
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said he wants to make sure the owners of private hydrants have adequate protection for their buildings and especially if they have a sprinkler system and that the hydrants are in the right place.
“I would allow some hydrants to be disconnected if they (property owners) had what was needed for the fire hose based on the size (of the building) and what is in the building,” Biefeld said.
“A lot of them (private fire hydrants) don’t meet the current conditions of the hydrants and for places where hydrants are already in use we really want them in use and maintained. Our biggest thing is we want to make sure every hydrant is maintained so that when we get there we can confidently use it for proper fire-flow (of water).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.