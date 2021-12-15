CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved creating a volunteer subcommittee, working under the park and plan committee, at their December meeting.
Larry Oliverson, was appointed to act as a volunteer coordinator, and will work with town residents on updating the comprehensive plan for the town.
The board approved hiring two new highway employees, along with adjusting the hourly rate of pay for all services provided, including snowplowing. The adjusted pay rate includes a $5 per hour premium for snowplowing on all major holidays.
There were no zoning requests to come before the board.
The treasurer's report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann, gave a brief budget report.
The highway department has been busy with sawing trees, and general equipment and shop maintenance.
Residents were updated on complaints against properties violating clean up of properties town ordinance. Jefferson County has been working with the town on violation of unlicensed vehicles on road right-of-ways.
Brad Bowen, chief of Western Lakes Fire & EMS, gave his monthly report. Some area hospitals are not accepting EMS patients, due to being filled to capacity, with no available beds and low staff.
Book closing will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Concord Community Center.
