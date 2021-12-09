The Watertown Common Council on Tuesday approved modification of an ordinance designed to help city police officers enforce restrictions on “loud and unnecessary noise” during the day — not just between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. — but some residents and business owners have trepidations about the change.
Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Ben Olsen has said that it has been difficult over the years to quiet noise that was excessive. Olsen said, before the change was made, police could only enforce the city’s noise ordinance after 10 p.m.
Olsen has said that the alteration that was approved Tuesday evening would help if someone has a band playing in the early afternoon hours and the noise becomes a nuisance and remains a disturbance to neighbors. Mayor Emily McFarland said it will help with excessive noise from things like TV’s, stereos and lawn mowers, but that Riverfest is exempted from the updated ordinance.
Olsen said Watertown police officers do ask for voluntary compliance to turn the music down to a reasonable level before issuing a $124 citation.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski told the council that the department seeks to discuss concerns with people involved in noise complaints and “99% of the time” there is cooperation and citations are rarely written. He said being reasonable and allowing officers to use discretion comes into play. City officials also have a decibel meter they can use to see just how loud an event is from a more technical standpoint.
Erin Schroeder, of 1411 S. 10th St., Watertown, said she was concerned about a blanket ordinance on noise and that restrictions “shouldn’t be placed on everyone.” She urged city officials to deal with situations in which noise is a possible problem on an individual basis.
Schroeder said the city might be likely to see more in the way of parties being held at peoples’ homes in light of the pandemic and people wanting to show off improved homes. She said this might see neighborhoods becoming a bit noisier during acceptable hours of the day.
“We need to look at each problem individually,” she said.
Karah Pugh owns The Tipsy Goose, Bigg’s and Local Waters in Watertown. She told aldermen that she may someday want to have outdoor music and the new ordinance might curtail that pursuit.
“My concern is, why are we penalizing everyone in this (tavern) industry?” She said. “We need clear boundaries and decibel levels. … If someone doesn’t like me, this (revised ordinance) could be a tool that puts some of my business opportunities at risk. I believe in the city of Watertown and I believe in rules, but I don’t know if this is a rule we want to dive into when it seems it’s not the majority that is breaking the rules.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.