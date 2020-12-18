JEFFERSON — Studies have shown that high school students are under unprecedented stress during this pandemic year as they negotiate high level classes, on-again, off-again extracurriculars and a roller-coaster ride of fluctuating in-person and virtual schooling.
In response to this high level of stress students are experiencing, and in recognition that many students may have missed crucial academic lessons through no fault of their own as they went through quarantine or isolation for COVID-19, the Jefferson school board has approved a measure eliminating semester exams for the 2020-21 school year.
Traditionally, the semester exams have accounted for 20 percent of a student’s final grade in a particular class.
Richard Lehman, associate principal of Jefferson High School, said, “Due to the COVID situation, we are proposing to drop semester final exams at this time.”
Teachers may give a summary assessment, he said, but the traditional heavily weighted semester (18 week) exams will not be given while the pandemic is still raging.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that it has been a tough and inconsistent year for everyone.
“Some students have been virtual throughout this whole fall,” the superintendent said. “Some have gone back and forth after having to go into quarantine. We’ve had whole buildings go back and forth between in-person and virtual due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and staff shortages,” he said.
Rollefson noted that many districts across the state are eliminating semester exams at this time, while still others had already eliminated them prior to the pandemic, seeing high-stakes testing as potentially flawed and a single exam grade more of a snapshot in time than a reflection of a student’s comprehension and achievement.
Additionally, with so many students attending school virtually, whether for a whole semester or on a temporary basis, it’s hard to discern the fidelity of a high-stakes test taken at home, rather than in a controlled environment in the school building, Rollefson noted.
Lehman and his colleague, Jefferson High School Principal Steve Dinkel, reported that they are seeing students record more “incompletes” this year as unprecedented circumstances, such as illness, have gotten in the way of their ability to complete the requirements for a class.
The principal and associate principal have asked high school staff members to be gracious and understanding and to work with students as they try to finish their requirements, even if it takes a little longer than usual.
Rollefson said that throughout the Rock Valley Conference, all of the participating school districts have taken up this issue for the pandemic year.
The superintendent noted that the move has considerable support from the public, and that many parents have spoken to him about the need to make the change at least for this current year while so many people’s lives have been sent off-kilter by the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.