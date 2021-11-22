Although she’s working in a field generally dominated by males, Jaynellen Holloway isn’t phased. She knows her stuff.
She began her career with the City of Watertown in August 2013 as its city engineer.
She was hired by then Watertown Mayor John David.
Holloway previously worked as the assistant city engineer for the city of Freeport, Ill. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and has ties to Wisconsin.
“She is very qualified and I am very happy. We have got a great engineer coming. She is very capable of doing a lot of our work in house and that is what we were looking for,” David said as he introduced her to the Watertown Common Council.
In April 2021, there was a job title change for City engineer Holloway. Her title still consists of city engineer, but now add public works director on top of it. She also has oversight of four departments, which are streets/solid waste, engineering, building/safety/zoning and waste/wastewater departments.
She wears a lot of hats and has multiple plates spinning at the same time. The Watertown Daily Times was lucky to track Holloway down.
1. What song do you increase the volume on when driving in the car?
“’The Change’ by Steven Curtis Chapman.”
2. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
“Both iconic, both great, but I would lean toward the Beatles. Let’s put it this way, I’ve never seen a Rolling Stones tribute band. I’ve seen several Beatles tribute bands and I can sing along to more of their tunes.”
3. Favorite season and why?
“Summer because I am ‘solar’ powered. I love longer hours of daylight and I love sunshine.”
4. Top three favorite movies of all time and why?
“’Holiday Inn’ (1942) with Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, because I love old classic musicals, big band sound, dancing and pageantry, not to mention Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire; ‘The Proposal’ (2009) with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, because I love romantic comedies and Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Betty White; ‘Young Frankenstein’ (1974), directed by Mel Brooks starring Cloris Leachman, Gene Wilder and Madeline Kahn because I love well-written comedies and this one has always tickled my funny bone.”
5. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
“Flipping houses. My husband and I have fixed up a few houses of our own through the years and I really enjoy making a place our own.”
6. What three persons in history would you like to meet and why?
“Jesus Christ – enough said. I’d like to meet up with my paternal grandfather and catch up. He died when I was 15. He was a civil engineer, like I am and a follower of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, like I am. I’d just like to sit down and talk shop, careers, architecture, family and life. I’d like to meet up with my mom again. She passed away over 11 years ago. I love and miss her very much. I’d love to have just one more hug.”
7. What are your favorite top three television shows and why?
“’The Carol Burnett Show’ because I love the old variety hour shows from the past and hers was my favorite – thank God for Me TV; ‘Who’s Line Is It Anyway?’ I love comedy and this form of improvisation; and pretty much anything on HGTV – It’s the ‘frustrated house flipper’ in me.”
8. What are your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“Domestically: Florida. I went there for the first time during my high school senior class trip and was hooked. Internationally: Salzburg, Austria. It is a beautiful area and it is where ‘The Sound of Music’ was filmed.”
9. Are you a morning or a night person and why?
“Night person. Mornings shouldn’t start until 10 a.m. at the earliest.”
10. What are some of your favorite foods?
“Korean tacos, carnitas, New York strip steak, A&W root beer floats, thin-crust pizza, asparagus and watermelon.”
