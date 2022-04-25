JEFFERSON — Bikers, walkers and runners will be pleased to hear that paving will be progressing on the Interurban Trail, a recreational pathway that runs east from Watertown toward Oconomowoc.
Jefferson County officials announced in recent days that paving of the trail is set to begin over its different phases and stretches.
“Phase 1 of the Jefferson County Interurban Trail, which runs from Clark Street in the City of Watertown to River Road in the Town of Watertown, has an existing aggregate surface. Construction of Phase 2 of the trail, from River Road to County Highway F in the Town of Ixonia, will be starting next month and is to be completed by October,” a media release from the county stated. “Upon completion, the trail will have an asphalt surface. In order to provide a uniform surface along the entire trail corridor, the Phase 1 segment will be paved as well.”
Wolf Paving has been selected as the contractor to do the paving.
Construction will consist of grading of the existing aggregate followed by paving and installation of gravel shoulders. Hours of operation are anticipated to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No work will take place on private property outside of the trail corridor. Construction is anticipated to be completed by mid to late May, depending on the weather.
County officials said the trail will be closed during construction.
“Please use caution adjacent to the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations, as equipment will be accessing the trail from the adjacent side streets of Clark Street, County Highway E and River Road,” the county stated.
The latest work on the trail is beginning after the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, in March, made it possible.
At their regular session last month, the board advanced a pair of resolutions related to the trail, with the first calling for acceptance of bids for construction and paving of more of it. The second was for contracting of engineering services to complete a feasibility study on another phase that will advance the project.
The Interurban Trail runs along right of way that is owned by We Energies, but is licensed by the county to use. The trail, as it is proposed, is almost 11 miles long and is on the former interurban rail line between Watertown and Oconomowoc.
The project is located primarily in Jefferson County, with 10 miles of trail and a portion in Waukesha County with one mile of pathway. The trail will eventually connect with others that will have a terminus at Milwaukee’s lakefront.
For more information, the Jefferson County Highway Department is available at 920-674-7273 or the Jefferson County Parks Department may be reached at 920-674-7261.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.