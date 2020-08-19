JEFFERSON — Originally slated for May, the annual Furry Friends 5K will take place Saturday, with significant accommodations to assure safe social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The annual run/walk benefits the Humane Society of Jefferson County will take place on Saturday at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Jeff Okazaki, director of the Humane Society of Jefferson County, said that the humane society has put a number of protections in place to promote health, including closing registration early so that there are no lines of people waiting to register on the day of the run.
In addition, coordinators will be staggering start times to assure 6-foot distancing on the course. The timed runners will be starting at 9 a.m. while the untimed runners/walker will assemble at 10:30 a.m. and start their route at 11 a.m.
The humane society has asked that all spectators wear masks. Runners will be allowed to remove their masks, but only on the course, and they’re asked to put them on when they complete the course and visit vendors or other attractions at the event.
Other than the COVID-19 precautions, the event will run similarly to how it has run in the past, with pet-themed vendors on site, dog agility runs, a 50/50 raffle and carefully spaced crowds to cheer on the runners.
“The area we’ll have at the fairgrounds is bigger this year so that things can be more spaced out,” Marshall said. “We have taken care so that it is a low-risk event.”
As in previous years, shirts and medals will go to every participant, with awards for the top finishers in each age category and in a special canine category, as well.
As of Tuesday morning, the humane society had registered 210 participants for the annual run. In past years, the event has drawn closer to 500 participants, but given the ongoing pandemic, these numbers are still “great,” said Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator with the humane society.
The Furry Friends 5K usually raises between $30,000 to $34,000 to support general operations, animal care and specialized veterinary care at the humane society.
The proceeds are likely to be lower this year due to the pandemic, but any amount will be welcome to support the humane society and the animals it cares for, said Jeff Okazaki, humane society director.
Organizers emphasized that those who are uncomfortable participating in an in-person event during the pandemic can arrange to participate in the 5K virtually. People can also make straight donations to the humane society through it website hsjc-wis.com, under “donate.”
In the meantime, Marshall said, the humane society is grateful to all of the sponsors who stepped up to support the local shelter and its operations even during this challenging year.
“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” she said.
