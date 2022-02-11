yes! Watertown is currently holding its second annual Ice Out north of the Cady Street bridge over the Rock River in Watertown.
The first year of the event in 2021 saw the group put a stripped down mini-van on the river with the assistance of Grinwald Ford, Emergency Starting and Towing, and Andy’s Towing. This year yes! opted to partner with Watertown’s SkillsUSA chapter and the Watertown High School’s tech education program.
That group of students was commissioned by yes! to build a reusable, retrievable sled and frame which they opted to fabricate by welding aluminum square tube steel together in the school’s shop.
Tech Ed teacher and SkillsUSA advisor Jesse Domer oversaw the design and fabrication. Current and former students, completed the construction to an impressive quality further advancing their welding, design, and fabrication skills for use after their high school careers conclude.
Now with the sled and sign fabricated and placed on the river, it’s time for anyone interested to cast lots by buying opportunities on Eventbrite on yes! Watertown’s Facebook page.
The cost is $10 for one opportunity and $20 for three opportunities. The sign-up window will close Friday and then all participants will be assigned, via email, random time slots for when the sled will fall through the thinning ice.
Based on information obtained from the Watertown Daily Times, the most recent 50 year average of historical river “ice-outs” is March 10 which was also the date that the mini-van broke through the ice last year during the inaugural event. The person assigned the winning slot will be awarded $500 and the remainder of the proceeds will be split between SkillsUSA and yes! Watertown.
The sled’s breakthrough will be captured on live stream video with the assistance of Watertown Bowl 18 and will be retrieved by Dave’s Turf & Marine and their dockboat launched from Fannie Lewis Park when the sled’s buoys float to the surface after breakthrough.
yes! Watertown is a local non-profit organization founded in September 2010. Its goal since inception has been to improve the vibrancy of the community by partnering with other forward looking organizations and sponsoring projects and events that enhance the quality of life in Watertown.
