WASHINGTON — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau joined the Job Creators Network on their Bring Small Businesses Back bus tour in Waukesha at Weldall Manufacturing where he was presented with the Defender of Small Business Award for his work on behalf of the small business owners in Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District.
“It’s no secret that Main Street has been dealing with some difficult obstacles lately. From mandated shutdowns and supply chain disruptions to worker shortages, keeping the doors open for business has been an accomplishment in and of itself for many throughout the pandemic,” said Fitzgerald. “I want to give my sincere thanks to the Job Creators Network for all of the work they do on behalf of small businesses and for their help in keeping my pulse on the most pressing issues facing business owners. It is an honor to receive the Defender of Small Business Award, especially here at Weldall Manufacturing, a terrific small business in Southeast Wisconsin. This recognition energizes the work I’m doing in Congress and I look forward to continuing to deliver pro-growth policies that actually benefit Main Street.”
Covering at least seven states over four weeks, the tour consists of events with select members of Congress and small business leaders. JCN goals include highlighting the needs of small businesses as they struggle to recover from the pandemic; expose the current war on small business as the left pursues policies like higher taxes, higher minimum wages, and massive government spending that is already causing consumer prices and the costs associated with operating a small business to skyrocket; and to promote the business leaders, legislators, and other advocates that are defending small businesses.
