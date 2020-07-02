Berres Brothers cafe, 202 Air Park Drive, Watertown, is going in a new direction these days, and the changes are not just because of COVID-19.
Berres Brothers for starters, has introduced several new bakery items and it has discontinued serving lunch and is concentrating on becoming a bakery cafe/coffee house.
According to owner Pete Berres, the new items include signature coffee cakes loaded with seasonal fruit, a variety of new muffins, cookies and bars. There are also plans to begin incorporating a weekly gluten free/clean eating treat.
There will also be protein shakes, lemonades with hot and trendy new flavors and weekly special coffee drinks.
Just a few months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Berres purchased a new oven to focus on scratch cooking and baking. With the impact of the virus, customer traffic drastically decreased, compelling the owner to take a hard look at the future of the cafe business. Operating a full-service kitchen, seven days a week, pre-COVID was not easy, he said.
Berres decided to suspend the kitchen service long-term and redirect the cafe’s focus.
“After 15 years of serving lunch and working with the familiar faces of my kitchen staff, this was not an easy decision for me. In the end, I just did not see a way forward that included a full service kitchen.
“We now have a from scratch bakery and more of a coffeehouse feel,” Berres said. “We decided that the best fit for the changing times would be to offer the coffee that we are known for and highlight many of our own employees’ special gifts and talents for baking the most delicious bakery.”
Gloria Kuckkan, former owner with her husband Randy of The Firehouse Lanes, is the primary baker, creating coffee cakes, cookies and muffins.
Kate Meyers, Berres Brothers in-house graphic designer, is adding her own flair to the bakery line up starting with scones and protein bars.
Jayne Peter is the manager of the cafe.
New employee Becky Ludwig has been working diligently on introducing protein shakes, sprucing up the lemonades and adding the weekly coffee drinks. She has experience in cake baking and decorating and an overall passion for baking. “She will be creating some signature baked goodies in the near future,” Berres said.
The Bean Hall remains intact for those interested in purchasing coffee from a selection of more than 40 varieties, along with gifts.
The old awnings were removed and replaced with the new Berres Brothers logo.
When asked if the cafe would ever return to a full-service lunch and breakfast menu, Berres said, “Never say never, but for now we are super excited to let these ladies create the great tasting bakery treats that are perfectly paired with our many varieties of coffee.”
Berres Brothers Cafe hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
