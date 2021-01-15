JUNEAU — A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputy will serve two years of initial confinement and three years on extended supervision in the Wisconsin State Prison System after sentencing Friday afternoon on burglary and other charges in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Janelle Gericke, 30, of Jefferson was convicted on two counts of burglary and one count each of attempted burglary and bail jumping, and was ordered to serve five years in the state prison system on each count, concurrently. The bifurcation of sentencings then took place.
The case had originated in Jefferson County, but the venue was changed in March. It is not uncommon for venues of law enforcement officers to be changed in one county and tried in another to avoid conflicts of interest.
Each burglary charge had carried a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months imprisonment and the felony bail jumping charge carried a maximum sentence of six years in prison. She also could have been fined up to $60,000.
An initial charge against Gericke was filed in December of 2019 following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ). In early 2020 — just a week after her lawyer signaled she was headed toward a plea deal — she was caught on a security camera in another home while out on bond.
Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger issued the sentence Friday after hearing from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Jeff Parker, who said when the news of Gericke’s crimes came out, he feared the sheriff’s office of Jefferson County might lose what he called “the most important thing,” the "public trust."
“You were sworn to uphold the law. You did not uphold the law. You dropped the ball,” Pfitzinger told Gericke.
Gericke told the judge she had hoped to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to obtain a degree in social work. She said she had a family history of addiction and she took her husband, daughter and other family members for granted as she was committing her crimes.
Parker said "one bad cop" does not represent an entire organization.
“Please hold Ms. Gericke accountable,” Parker asked the judge.
Gericke will begin her prison sentence immediately.
