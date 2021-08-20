Council paves way for major development project

It’s now official.
A five-story, 87-unit, multifamily housing development with a mix of studio to two-bedroom apartments will makes its way to the city’s downtown area.
Watertown Common Council members unanimously Tuesday approved a development agreement between the city and Main Street Watertown LLC., also known as T. Wall Enterprises, to build the project on Water Street adjacent to the Town Square.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city owns the land, but will sell it to the developer, who will own the building once it is constructed.
The agreement’s approval represents the culmination of negotiations between T. Wall Enterprises, the Watertown Redevelopment Authority and the City of Watertown. The RDA began laying the foundations for this project in 2017 by investing in the creation of the Town Square at the corner of Main and Water streets.
“Our first objective on the project was to create an activity center,” said Nick Patterson, project manager for T. Wall Enterprises. “But the city already has the Town Square, so all we have to do is put heads-in-beds and create high quality retail space.”
When asked about the agreement, RDA Chairman Rob Marchant and RDA Vice chairman Nate Salas said the project would not have been possible without the RDA’s purchase of the Main Street properties.
RDA Executive Director Alex Allon said the timing of this project is fortunate in that Watertown will have high-quality development to complement the Town Square so soon after opening.
T. Wall Enterprises anticipates construction to begin in spring and will end in spring 2023, and be fully occupied by early fall 2023.
Watertown Alderperson Tom Pasch said a big element of the project is having tenants in the retail space that activate and integrate well with the Town Square.
T. Wall Enterprises presented council members with a PowerPoint showcasing examples of similar projects their company has built.
“Our second objective is to create a development that will revitalize this area of the downtown and our third objective is to have iconic architecture, a beacon you can see from a distance and know you are in Watertown,” Patterson said.
He said the project’s defining feature will be a clock tower at its northwest corner in traditional Main Street-style architecture.
Watertown Alderperson Karen Wendt asked how the lower-level retail would affect existing downtown businesses.
McFarland said the 2,800-square-feet of retail space would be similar in style to others in the downtown and would complement existing establishments.
“There’s nothing that precludes an existing Watertown business from locating in that space as well,” Allon said.
McFarland confirmed with Patterson that this project is the first in a series of others the developer intends to pursue in Watertown.
“I want to thank the city team, the RDA and T. Wall Enterprises for their hard work in putting this together,” McFarland said. “This is a profound and transformative project right in our hometown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.