WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald has been appointed to the conference committee that will work to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of legislation designed to make the U.S. more competitive against China.
“I am honored to be chosen by leader Kevin McCarthy to engage in the important negotiations of this conference committee,” Fitzgerald said. “As a veteran, I know China’s concerted efforts to undermine our economy and engage in industrial espionage and intellectual property theft deserve a robust response from Congress that holds them accountable for their activities. Unfortunately, the partisan legislation pushed through by Speaker Pelosi in February fails to curb China’s activities and seems to be more concerned with advancing the Speaker’s radical social agenda. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the committee on more meaningful legislation that puts American interests first and holds China accountable.”
“Scott Fitzgerald is a fighter for the people of Wisconsin and our country. He is tough on China, strong on national security, and serious about protecting American jobs. He will continue to work to hold China accountable for its horrific human rights abuses and dangers to the free world. I am proud to appoint him to the conference committee, where he will work to produce a truly bipartisan bill that puts America first,” McCarthy said.
A total of 31 House members were selected to serve on the Conference Committee by McCarthy. Of that number, Fitzgerald was chosen to be the sole representative from the Committee on Small Business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.