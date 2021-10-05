JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is offering flu shots as flu season descends on the State of Wisconsin.
The department is located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson and the vaccine clinic is located on the lower level of the health department.
Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 920-674-7275.
“It is very important that everyone six months of age and older consider getting the flu vaccine in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both respiratory illnesses can have serious health impacts on the individual,” a media release from the department stated.
Children’s Influenza Vaccine is now available at the health department on Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment for children 6 months through 18 years of age who have Medical Assistance (Badger Care/Forward Health) or are uninsured. Appointments are required.
The Jefferson County Health Department has adult flu vaccine available for persons 19 years of age or older. The adult flu vaccine fee is $35 by cash or check, or no charge for individuals with Medicare Part B which is billable by the health department. The health department is unable to bill a Medicare HMO or Medicare Replacement Plan. Adults on Medical Assistance will need to go to their medical provider or a local pharmacy to receive the adult flu vaccine. Appointments are required.
For more information about influenza or the flu vaccine, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 920-674-7275.
