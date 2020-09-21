JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Bennett Brantmeier issued a summary judgement ruling Friday in a lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction violated state law when the state agency released partial data on Wisconsin’s school choice programs to a select media list ahead of a September 2019 public release.
The court’s decision includes a permanent injunction to prevent DPI from violating state law that says data on Wisconsin’s school choice programs must be released “all at the same time, uniformly, and completely.”
WILL sued DPI in Jefferson County in November 2019 on behalf of School Choice Wisconsin, Empower Wisconsin journalist Matt Kittle, and WILL Research Director Will Flanders.
The lawsuit contends that the state law is clear that certain types of data on Wisconsin’s school choice programs must r released at the same time, uniformly and completely. On Sept. 11, 2019, DPI chose to violate the law by releasing incomplete and misleading school choice data to a select media list a day before the Sept. 12, 2019 public release.
The lawsuit states the DPI violated the law in three critical ways:
• DPI released incomplete data on the school choice program to the news media, including journalist Matt Kittle on Sept. 11, a day before the public release. This violated the law’s “all at the same time,” “uniform,” and “complete’ requirements.
• When WILL and WILL Research Director Will Flanders were denied the ability to participate in the Sept. 11 press call, this violated the law’s “all at the same time,” “uniform,” and “complete.”
• DPI grouped the test scores of all Wisconsin choice students together in their press release. But Wisconsin’s three parental choice programs are different.
The data initially released by DPI did not allow for accurate comparisons between low-income students in the Parental Choice Program with low-income students in public schools. When the data was released in full, it revealed students in Wisconsin’s three Parental Choice programs are outperforming low-income public school peers on the ACT, Aspire, and Forward exams.
Judge Brantmeier ruled that DPI’s actions violated state law by providing press with early access and by releasing incomplete data on Wisconsin’s school choice programs. The judge declined to restrict the state superintendent’s ability to comment on the data it releases but emphasized that DPI remains bound to release full data sets on equal terms to all Wisconsin residents.
WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber said, “The Court’s decision affirms that DPI violated state law by releasing partial school choice data to select members of the press. This decision ought to remind state agencies and unelected bureaucrats, once again, that they are accountable to state law.”
Jim Bender, president of School Choice Wisconsin said, “The statutes require DPI to be an honest broker when releasing academic data on the Parental Choice Programs. This court victory shows that DPI was being selective in their release of data to drive a biased narrative and that they are prohibited from doing so in the future. A great win for transparency.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.