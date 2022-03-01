The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in Pandemic Response Grants.
The grants were awarded to more than 50 organizations working to improve the health of children and families in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
“During a time of great uncertainty, the Foundation was humbled to be able to quickly deploy resources to the agencies providing concrete supports to our area’s most vulnerable population,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “Early in the pandemic, food, shelter and personal essentials rose to the top of the most urgent needs,” she said.
Taking a proactive approach as the pandemic wore on, the Foundation expanded its support to include building the capacity of agencies.
“We started hearing that cash flow issues caused by the pandemic were hindering organizations’ ability to keep up with the demand for services, or even provide the same level of service as they had pre-pandemic,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF board member and grants committee chairwoman. “Broadening the scope of these grants helped support agencies serving the critical needs of the community to survive the pandemic and remain viable over the long term,” she added.
Larger, multi-year investments were made to school-based mental health and drug and alcohol abuse counseling, needs compounded by the pandemic. Jefferson County Human Services and Dodge County Health and Human Services were awarded grants to provide school based mental health counseling to students and their families. In addition, Dodge County received funding to provide substance use disorder treatment to women whose children were placed in the child welfare system.
“Stresses caused by the pandemic such as job loss and social isolation resulted in an increased demand for mental health and addiction services,” said Hanrahan. “We are happy to support these agencies working to improve the emotional health of children and the functioning of the family unit.”
Two education pandemic response grants were awarded to the Watertown Unified School District for $40,221, and the Lake Mills Area School District for $7,187.
Food grants were awarded to Adoration Abode $1,200; Dodge County Food Pantry $5,000; Marshall Waterloo Food Pantry $2,000; Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry — Horicon $1,200; Community Action Coalition $150,000; school districts $ 30,000; and Watertown Unified School District Gosling Nest $5,350.
Housing grants were awarded to Crossroads House $10,000; Jefferson County Community Action Coalition $10,000; Jefferson County Salvation Army $10,000; and People Against a Violent Environment, known as PAVE, $6,230.
A medical grant was awarded to Church Health Services for $20,000.
Mental health grants were awarded to Dodge County Human Services $200,000; Jefferson County Human Services $ 210,000; and Lake Mills School District $ 12,300.
Mental health and programmatic grants were awarded to Ixonia Elementary School $14,971 and Wisconsin Lutheran Child & Family Services $2,576.
Operations grants were awarded to Community Care and Preschool $1,000; All Stars Academy $1,000; Gingerbread Preschool $4,862; Green Valley Enterprises $10,000; Haus of Peace $22,000; Kiddie Kampus $ 1,000; Lake Mills EMS $1,000; Lake Mills Yoga Co-op $3,000; Mary Linsmeier $4,413; Rock Lake Activity Center $25,000; Watertown Park and Rec $13,000; Watertown Players $ 8,500; and Willow Christian Child Care Center $1,000.
Programmatic awards were given to Green Valley Enterprises $2,000; Jefferson County Human Services $2,783; A Moment of Magic $1,000; Rock Lake Activity Center $3,580; Shared Mission Group $3,000; St. Vincent $3,000; Watertown Area YMCA $1,756; Watertown Department of Public Health $10,000; Watertown Unified School District/Building Bridges $250.
A substance abuse treatment grant was awarded to Dodge County Human Services for $200,000.
The GWCHF is currently accepting proposals for four open grant cycles.
• Changemaker Grants, open through December, provide support for agencies working to improve health equity for those they serve, while focusing on the social determinants of health.
• Ongoing grants include:
• Capacity Building Grants, for agencies looking to advance their missions by developing leadership skills or strengthening organizational efforts
• Health Equity Spark Grants, meant to spark community learning, reflection and dialogue on the topics of equity, diversity and inclusion
• Community Collaboration Grants, which provide support for partnerships that enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
The GWCHF invests in non-profit or governmental agencies focused on improving health equity. Prospective applicants can view the requests for proposals, complete with application details, on the grants page of the Foundation’s website at watertownhealthfoundation.com.
Submitted proposals must directly support the communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown.
To date, the Foundation has invested nearly $13 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities of strong families; kindergarten readiness; school success; social emotional wellbeing; and healthy eating/active living.
