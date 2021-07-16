Dodge County district attorney overwhelmed by abuse survivor’s donations

JUNEAU — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg praised a selfless act from a young survivor of abuse.
Klomberg said he was informed Tuesday of a survivor who brought in care packages for children who have to endure abuse investigations. He said the teenager arrived with dozens of bags filled with toys, writing material and a blanket with a tag on each that said, “You are strong. You are brave. You are a survivor.”
The teen’s mother went on to explain that this child had started a GoFundMe page to raise the money to purchase the items. Then the teen constructed each package so that a child in a future investigation could have the items that would make them feel more comfortable during the investigation. The additional funds are being donated to groups that help abused children.
Klomberg said he was “speechless” about the thoughtful act.
“I have been prosecuting criminal cases for nearly 20 years,” Klomberg said. “Day in and day out, I have been confronted with the horrible things people do to one another. After a while it can be easy to view the world as bleak and lacking in hope and beauty. However, there are days when something happens to remind you that there is hope, beauty and most importantly love in the world. Today was one of those days.”
Klomberg said his office houses a forensic interview room where children, who have been subjected to physical and sexual abuse, as well as children who have witnessed crimes, are brought to be interviewed. The interviews are conducted in a scientifically validated process proven to get the most reliable information, even from very young children.
“I have witnessed these interviews, and listened to very scared and traumatized children describe unspeakable acts committed against them and others. These kids come to us filled with anxiety and fear, often still showing the physical and mental scars from what has happened to them,” Klomberg said. “We try to make them comfortable, but we can only do so much. This young survivor’s act of love for kids who have to go through what they went through has reminded me that hope, beauty and love are all very much alive in our world.”
