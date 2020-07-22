JUNEAU — In a media release Tuesday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt defended housing of Huber inmates, in particular the incarceration of of a Mayville police officer who was sentenced on three counts of misconduct in public office last month.
The sheriff said in the release, COVID-19 also plays a part in the housing of inmates at the Dodge County Jail.
“It is unfortunate that public statements have been made by some in community leadership positions regarding the housing decisions of jail inmates,” the sheriff wrote. “These statements were made absent of making contact with the sheriff to find out the reasons why decisions were made.”
On June 24, former Mayville Police Officer Mark Forster was convicted of three counts of misconduct in public office and sentenced to nine months in the Dodge County Jail. The court authorized Forster to have Huber privileges for employment and also to assist with child care. He was not ordered into custody by the court immediately, but permitted to report to jail on Monday, after an extension was granted by the court delaying his mandatory report date. Furthermore, Forster was never remanded to custody during his trial and remained free on a signature bond for over a year during that process, the sheriff wrote. During that time no criminal or inappropriate activity took place that the sheriff has been made aware of, Schmidt said.
According to the criminal complaint, Forster resigned from the police department following an internal investigation under which it was alleged he had a relationship with a teenage girl.
Upon his report date, Forster’s case was reviewed. As he was granted Huber privileges by the court and as the charges in which he was convicted were non-violent, low-level felonies, he qualified for electronic monitoring just as any other inmate under the same circumstances would, Schmidt wrote.
“To continue our efforts of limiting our jail population to exposure of COVID-19, Forster was placed on electronic monitoring and remanded to his home except for allowable employment, court-ordered child care responsibilities, and other Huber privileges allowed by the court,” he said.
In the release, Schmidt said he does not condone the actions of Forster. Forster’s actions are “a black eye on the law enforcement profession,” he wrote. No law enforcement officer or public official should ever be permitted to abuse their position for such unlawful means and those who do must always be held accountable. Schmidt said Forster received no special treatment and this incident was handled the same as any other inmate under the same circumstances.
The decision to allow an inmate to have Huber privileges is the sole decision of the judge in this case.
The sheriff may suspend the Huber privilege when a rule has been violated until a judge can review it, Schmidt explained.
Electronic monitoring decisions are made at the discretion of the sheriff as the sheriff determines appropriate housing for each inmate. In the Dodge County Jail, guidelines have been set for staff to follow when approving or denying electronic monitoring and those guidelines are followed unless special circumstances are presented to the sheriff. Ultimately, the decision for each inmate being released on electronic monitoring is the sheriff’s responsibility, he said.
Schmidt pointed out COVID 19 has had an impact on the operations of the jail.
“As we are responsible for the safety of our inmates, we must also be cognizant of the pandemic,” Schmidt wrote. “One of the changes that was made was to limit the flow of inmates in and out of the jail. This limits the exposure of the entire jail to the virus.”
To date, Dodge County has not had a positive case of COVID-19 in the jail. The county has limited the flow of inmates entering and exiting by placing most working Huber inmates on GPS monitoring so that they would not be coming and going from the jail daily, Schmidt wrote. “There are a few who we continue to keep in jail because of the offenses in which they were convicted and the risk to the public. These are not our normal procedures but are necessary for the safety of our employees and inmates,” he said.
The sheriff of each county is given the authority by the Constitution of the State of Wisconsin and Wisconsin State Statutes to manage the jail and determine housing of the inmates in the custody of the sheriff. The sheriff is charged with the safety and security of those inmates while they are in custody, Schmidt explained.
