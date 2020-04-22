MADISON – Unemployment rates during March, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, were steady, the Department of Workforce Development reported Tuesday. The information is based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for March 2020.
The timing of the monthly survey pre-dated the impacts of COVID-19 on Wisconsin's economy, so the decrease in the unemployment rate and one-month delay in the data reporting provides a report that is not fully indicative of the current Wisconsin economy and labor market.
The preliminary March 2002 unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin's 72 counties over the month.
In Dodge County, the March rate dropped to 3.2 percent, down from 3.8 percent in February and down from 3.6 percent in March of 2019. The county ranked 15, ascending fro the lowest unemployment rate to the highest.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate for March was 3.4 percent, down from 4.1 percent from February, but up from the March 2019 rate of 3.7 percent. Jefferson County's unemployment rate for March ranked 18 in the state.
Unemployment rates declined or stayed the same over the year in 66 of Wisconsin's 72 counties over the year.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted preliminary March 2020 data for the Metropolitan Statistical Areas declined in all of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas over the month and over the year.
In municipalities, the unemployment rates declined over the month in all 34 of Wisconsin's largest cities. Unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all 34 Wisconsin cities over the year.
