JUNEAU — A Columbus man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the Horicon Bank robbery Wednesday in the village of Neosho.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Alan Schade, 43, has been booked in the Dodge County Jail.
"This expeditious, yet thorough investigation was a collaborative effort between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office,” Schmidt said.
He added that other law enforcement agencies also assisted in the investigative process.
Schmidt said his deputies responded to a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday from the bank on South Schuyler Street in Neosho.
Schmidt said a weapon wasn’t displayed and no one was hurt during the robbery.
Even though an arrest was made, Schmidt said no additional details will be released by the sheriff’s office as the matter continues to be an ongoing investigation.
Schmidt expressed his high praise for all involved in this investigation in what he called a "true team effort" in identifying and arresting a suspect so quickly.
"This was not simply a detective bureau success, but it included our communications officers and the patrol division as well as so many other departments who played a role in this investigation,” Schmidt said.
He cautioned residents that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
