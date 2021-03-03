A fire caused $5,000 in damages and killed nearly 200 chickens Monday night.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department was paged out at 7:25 p.m. to a residence in the W5000 block of Horseshoe Road.
The owner of the home is Jose Rebollar.
Biefeld said the fire was called in by a neighbor.
He said when fire units arrived a 20-foot-square chicken coop was fully engulfed in flames. Biefeld said the coop is a total loss.
Fire crews were on the scene for an hour checking for any hotspots and performing overhaul, meaning opening walls and ceilings to check for any extension of the fire.
Biefeld said the cause of the fire may have been the space heaters, which were in use at the time of the blaze.
He also said there were no injuries to firefighters or others on scene.
