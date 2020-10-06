Watertown City Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed this week, Oct. 4-10, as Fire Prevention Week in the city.
According to the proclamation signed by the mayor Friday, she urges all city residents to check their kitchens for fire hazards and use safe cooking practices and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of Watertown’s fire and emergency services.
Fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally, and homes are the locations where people are at the greatest risk from fire.
Home fires killed more than 2,630 people in the United States in 2017, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Fire departments in the United States responded to 357,000 home fires.
Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States where fire departments responded to more than 173,200 annually between 2013 and 2017. Two of every five home fires start in the kitchen with 31% of these fires resulting from unattended cooking. More than half of reported non-fatal home cooking fire injuries occurred when the victims tried to fight the fire themselves.
Children under five face a higher risk of non-fire burns associated with cooking than being burned in a cooking fire.
According to the proclamation, city residents should stay in the kitchen when frying food on the stovetop, keep a three-foot kid-free zone around cooking areas and keep anything that can catch fire away from stove tops. Residents who have panned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will therefore be more likely to survive a fire. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half.
Watertown’s first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education.
The 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!!” serves to remind people to stay alert and use caution when cooking to reduce the risk of kitchen fires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.