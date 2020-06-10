BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam continues to focus on efforts to protect patients, visitors and staff as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue. Effective June 9, our updated visitor guidelines are allowing a limited number of visitors/support persons to enter Marshfield Clinic Health System until further notice.
These temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and clinic appointments.
Visitors may be allowed for patients, as follows:
• Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in departments: Allow patients (both pediatric and adult patients) to be accompanied by one support person.
• Hospital adult patients: Allow for one visitor per day between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (may be different visitors on different dates).
• OB Labor and delivery patients: Allow for one visitor/support person per hospital stay.
• Adult patients with clinic appointments: Allow one support person.
• Pediatric patients with clinic appointments: Allow two adult support persons.
• Adult patients who are COVID positive or test pending: No visitors allowed, unless unique or extenuating circumstance.
• Pediatric patients who are COVID positive or test pending: Allow one adult support person or visitor.
Visitor restrictions for MMC-BD Hillside Manor, Remembrance Home and Eagle’s Wings remain in effect.
Unique circumstances where more than one visitor would be allowed include patients who are at end of life. These patients and families will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe.
