LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills High School Student Rotarians have been announced for December. The seniors include Libby Porter and Lauren Winslow.
Porter enjoys spending time with friends and family.
During high school she was a member of the cross country team, serving as captain her senior year. She also participated in track during her four years; was in Interact for four years, serving as president; and in Octagon for four years. She was a member of the Spanish Club, ELM club, forensics, and Loopers.
She has volunteered for various events for both the Optimist Club and Interact. She raised money for Heifer International, packed food for developing nations; and took inventory, shopped and maintained the mill, the student led food pantry.
After high school, she plans to major in nursing at college to become a midwife one day.
Being named Student Rotarian, she hopes the Interact Club will develop a partnership with rotary.
Winslow is the oldest of four children in her family. She enjoys running, hiking and spending time with family and friends.
During all four years of high school she was a member of the cross country team serving as captain for three years, track team, Interact Club serving as treasurer and secretary, and French Club. She was a member of the National Honor Society the past two years, serving as secretary this year and SLAAC.
Her community involvement includes operating a concessions stand at youth soccer, shopped, stocked and filled orders at the mill; volunteered for hurricane relief fundraising for Puerto Rico; worked at the Knickerbocker Festival; operated football concessions; and cleaned up at the Pyramid City 5K run.
Winslow plans to attend a four year university to pursue a statistics degree.
As a Student Rotarian, Winslow would like to build relationships and learn from the leaders in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.