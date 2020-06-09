HUSTISFORD — Hustisford High School presented its senior students awards and scholarships during a virtual program last month.
Those honored incuded Ryan Knoke, son of Laura Ortman and Kyle Knoke, the valedictorian for the Class of 2020. He will be attending the University of Parkside in the fall. Knoke received the Trailways Academic All-Conference award. He also received the the Academic Excellence for $9,000 over four years and the Beatrice & Otto Hopfinger Memorial Scholarship $500.
Megan Bloomhuff, daughter of Kevin and Melissa Bloomhuff, is the salutatorian for the Class of 2020. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study nuclear medicine in the fall. Bloomhuff received the Trailways Academic All-Conference award. She also received the Watertown Regional Medical Center Scholarship for $1,000.
Zachary Kehl, son of Derrick and Donna Kehl, will be attending UW-La Crosse in fall to study business and play football. Kehl was named WIAA Scholar Athlete and NIAAA 4 year/3 season Athlete. Kehl also received the Hustisford Booster Club scholarship for $250, Hustisford State Bank for $500, United Liquid Waste for $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation for $500, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300, American Legion $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Hustisford Lioness Club $525, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and Socialette HCE/Mary Schroeder Memorial $300.
Samantha Peplinski, daughter of Rob and Jennifer Peplinski, will be attending Madison Area Technical College in fall for radiography. Peplinski was named WIAA Scholar Athlete and NIAAA 4 year/3 season Athlete. Peplinski also received the Pivot Point scholarship for $2,000, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Hustisford Lioness Club $525 and Neosho Mayville Horicon Lodge #108 Wisconsin Masonic Foundation $600.
Julia Leinen, daughter of Chad and Jessica Leinen, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for criminology. Leinen also received scholarships from Hustisford Staff $500, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Beatrice & Otto Hopfinger Memorial $500, National Honor Society $300, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Hustisford State Bank $500.
Milana Malterer, daughter of Chris and Melissa Malterer, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study music education. Malterer received the Trailways Academic All-Conference award. She also received the Associated Engineering Corporation scholarship for $750, 1929-1972 Alumni $500, Hustisford Staff $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation $500, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300, Hustisford Lioness Club $525, Hustisford State Bank $500, Hustisford Wrestling Club $500.
Kody Schmidt, son of Keith and Susan Schmidt, will be attending Moraine Park for welding in fall. Schmidt received the MPTC Foundation Senior Award Scholarship for $400.
Ella Schmidt, daughter of Tom and Rochelle Schmidt, will be attending Fox Valley Technical College to study forensic science. Ella Schmidt also received the American Legion Good Citizen Award. She received scholarships from Hustisford State Bank $500 and Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250.
Madison Brugger, daughter of Caleb and Rebecca Brugger, will be attending UW-Parkside. Brugger received the Hustisford State Bank scholarship for $500.
Grayson Miller, son of Kevin and Kelly Miller, will be attending Fox Valley Technical College. He received the Technical Excellence scholarship for $6,750 over three years.
Dylan Schmitt received the NIAAA 4 years/3 season Athlete and Trailways Academic All-Conference award.
Receiving the Trailways Academic All-Conference awards were Blake Olson, Claire Weber and Sheryl Swan.
