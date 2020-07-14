Following a new company policy, area Pick ’n Save grocery stores, including those in Fort Atkinson and Watertown, will no longer be giving out coin change to customers.
Instead, customers are being asked to pay by charge or check, to pay with exact change, or to donate their change to a regional charity such as Second Harvest.
This action comes in response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the pandemic-fueled coin shortage within the Federal Reserve.
The parent company of Pick ’n Save, Kroger, confirmed the change late last week.
Erin Rofles, a representative from Kroger/Roundy’s Supermarkets, told area news outlets on Friday that the grocery stores will no longer return coin change to customers.
Different stores have identified area charities to benefit from this effort.
If a customer is not interested in contributing to the charity, the company has a system that will apply the remainders from cash transactions to customers’ loyalty cards so they will automatically be available for their next purchase, Rofles said.
Rosie Lenz, customer service manager at the Fort Atkinson Pick ’n Save, said that the Fort Atkinson store has actually been pushing its “round up” program for charity since the start of the pandemic.
The Fort Atkinson store has been directing the spare change customers have been willing to “round up” toward the Second Harvest Food Bank, Lenz said, and that effort has been very well received, she said.
“Our customers have been really good about that,” the customer service manager said. “It’s easy for them to do and it helps others,” she said.
With the current coin shortage, Lenz said, Pick ’n Save has for some time been asking its cashiers not to break a roll of coins unless absolutely necessary.
She noted that the amount of coins a store can order is rationed right now, and sometimes a store does not even get what it requests, but still has to work with what they receive.
“It is just one of the things we have gotten used to,” she said.
The shift in practice — now solidified into store policy — has gone fairly smoothly, Lenz said. “The customers have been understanding of the situation and are willing to help.”
She noted that likewise, as store personnel has had to get used to wearing masks to protect everyone’s health, a lot of the customers have stepped up to take that extra precaution as well, and people are also being pretty good about maintaining the recommended 6-foot “social distancing.”
Adams Publishing Group also reached out to the Watertown Pick ’n Save for comment, but there was not a manager present Monday afternoon who was authorized to speak to the change.
The policy change affects all Pick ’n Save stores in Wisconsin.
According to a Fed news release from mid-June, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal circulation of coins, and when areas began to reopen to business, there weren’t enough coins in the system to keep up with demand.
Fed officials are working on the issue, but their efforts will take awhile to percolate down through the system to individual stores.
