IXONIA — A motorist was struck by a train Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ixonia.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said at 1:34 p.m. Thursday his deputies were called to a single-vehicle-versus-train crash on County Highway F south of Marietta Avenue.

Milbrath said a preliminary investigation at the scene coupled with a witness’ statement revealed the vehicle was southbound on Count Highway F when it tried to cross the tracks, when the railroad crossing arms were down. An Amtrak train was eastbound and the vehicle collided with the train.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for medical care. No additional details of the motorist or the individual’s medical condition were available.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ixonia Fire and EMS.

