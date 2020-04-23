JEFFERSON — The word “unprecedented” is being used a lot these days.
It could easily be used again in this story, as the Jefferson County Board, for the first time in its history, was forced to meet in the gymnasium-sized fair park Activity Center just to get its regular monthly business accomplished.
The county’s administration decided to hold the session at the fair park exposition building to allow supervisors social distancing not afforded in the panel’s usual chambers at the county courthouse.
So, on a concrete floor scuffed from years of animal exhibits and Gemuetlichkeit dancers, supervisors gathered. Seated on squeaky metal folding chairs under dim fluorescent lighting, they and the administration — some gloved and masked — put noses to the grindstone for 90 minutes for the wellbeing of the county.
In that time, they managed to swear-in new members and determine that retiring Jefferson County Board Chairman Jim Schroeder would be replaced by former colleague Steve Nass, who represents a portion of Lake Mills.
Schroeder’s last day with the county was Tuesday. The Jefferson native joined the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors in April of 2010 and served as its board chairman since April of 2014.
Nass has been a member of the Jefferson County board since April 21, 1998. He has been its first vice chairman on five occasions since 2004. He has served on 16 committees during his tenure, with his most extensive work being with the planning and zoning committee, where he has served an unbroken stretch of 10 two-year terms starting in 2000.
After being nominated for the chairmanship — along with Dick Schultz and George Jaeckel, both of whom declined their nominations — Nass faced challenge from fellow nominee, Supervisor Amy Rinard, who represents the Ixonia area.
Nass defeated Rinard, with the latter later winning the position of first vice chairwoman. Second vice chairman of the board will be Jim Braughler of Watertown.
In an interview Wednesday morning, Nass said he wants to maintain “the steady hand” of Schroeder.
“Jim did a great job and I want to be there to lead the county out of these strange times,” Nass said, adding he has a background of 36 years in the health profession with the University of Wisconsin and that may well come in handy in his new role with the county. “It will be a challenge at this level of county leadership, because this is not a normal time — just look at the meeting last night. It will take the strong leadership of everyone on the board and we have to support our county staff.”
Nass called the current COVID-19 environment “uncharted territory.”
“I wish I could give a simple answer to all the questions that exist like JFK, but I can’t,” Nass said with a laugh. “I have concerns for people’s health and safety, and for society in general, and I’m worried about stress on the staff of the county. Just setting up the logistics of the county board meeting last night was quite a task and it came off well.”
Following the election for board chairman, supervisors ratified an emergency declaration for the county in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency declaration was issued March 13 by Schroeder. It is to last for 60 days.
The declaration, as ratified Tuesday, allows for its automatic extension if the board cannot meet for its next regularly scheduled session May 12.
The declaration allows for Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier to utilize contingency funds and county reserves, as needed, to maintain the county’s continuity of operations with oversight, if necessary, from the finance committee.
Under the declaration, Wehmeier is allowed to amend, or suspend, personnel policies in the best interest of public and employee safety, and continued county operations.
The declaration also makes the county eligible for emergency funds and will facilitate and expedite the use of various resources to protect people from the impacts of the spread of COVID-19, while maintaining operations in the county.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing remote attendance at county meetings for all involved. Wehmeier said this is being done for health and safety reasons, as well as to make sure county business is conducted with public transparency.
