The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown collected 148 pints during its two-day event.
On Monday, 96 pints were collected and Tuesday 52 pints for a total of 148 pints. It was one pint under overall goal.
On Tuesday, 40 pints of whole blood was donated, along with six double donors for 12 pints. There were five deferrals.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included Stephen Baurichter and Donald Wesemann, both at 17 gallons; Robert Braasch at three gallons; and Cathy Roberts at one gallon.
Double donors included Teresa Gerloff, Charles Kapp, Michael Zwolanek and three other undesignated donors.
Other donors included Jason Blake, George Booth,Susan Budewitz, Bernadette Cassata, Richard Chivers, Emily Choinski, Susan Choinski, Susan Christian, David DeCono, Faith Elertson, Katy Elertson, Karen Foelker, Judith Frohling, Donald Griffin, Amanda Harris, Melissa Hayes, Jim Hogan, Karen Homb, Rachel Huey, Cathy Ihde, Sam Karlovich, Tanya Krause, Betty Krueger, Victor Krueger, Lester Nass, Tom McGarvie, Stephanie Pagenkopf, Mary Petrie, Tom Pugh, Mary Rinka, Arthur Rischke, John Rupnow, Julia Sajdowitz, Douglas Schilling, Patti Schilling, Peter Schubert, Sandra Schultz, Abigail Liedtke, Judith Wade, Franklin Wegner, Mary Witte, Richard Witte, Elinor Zgonc, and Judith Zillmer.
