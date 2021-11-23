JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson received $8,231.31 in donations in the past month, bringing the year-to-date total for 2021 to $108,784.02.
Badger Bank contributed $1,871.50 toward school spirit cards to be distributed district-wide.
The Jefferson Area White Sharks swimming program donated $138.38 worth of new stopwatches to benefit all of the district’s swimming programs.
The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club contributed $1,180 toward P3 Solutions locker room sanitation to benefit the Jefferson High School football program.
Multiple donors showed their generosity, contributing in memory of the late Ron Blair, former school board member, toward school homeless student support programs and toward the Eagle Pathways program serving 18 through 21-year-old special education students transitioning into independence. These donations totaled $740.
Stacie Gollata, a former student who came up with the East Elementary School slogan, “East is where the Sun Comes Up — Let’s all Shine” back in 1979, presented East Elementary School with a $1,000 donation to allow the school to create a flower garden near the “East is where the Sun Comes Up” sign.
Steve Gee, athletic director, personally contributed $201.43 toward trophies for the end-of-season banquet.
A Sullivan community member who wished to remain anonymous donated $100 to allow Sullivan Elementary School students to purchase books from the book fair.
The West Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization contributed $3,000 toward the ongoing Pope Path project at that school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.