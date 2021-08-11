Driving around almost any city in the state these days a person will see vacant downtown storefronts and empty big box stores, but the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is introducing an ambitious grant program to combat this disheartening phenomenon.
The goal of the corporation’s Main Street Bounceback Grants program is to provide financial support to businesses that move into existing vacant commercial properties, helping to create a foundation for long-term success for themselves and their communities.
“The Main Street Bounceback Grants program provides $10,000 to new or existing businesses and non-profit organizations moving into vacant properties in Wisconsin’s downtowns and commercial corridors,” the corporation stated in introducing the program. “Funds can be used to pay leases or mortgages, operational expenses and other business costs related to the newly opened location. The program is open to new or existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space as of Jan. 1, 2021. Grant funds are available as part of the American Recovery Plan Act and will be distributed by WEDC’s regional partners.”
The announcement of the grant availability was music to the ears of all who love and want to preserve Watertown’s downtown, in particular, Mayor Emily McFarland.
“We’ve seen incredible private and public investment in our downtown and this bounce back grant just provides another tool in the toolbox to incentivize private entities to start that business they’ve been considering or expand into our downtown,” McFarland said. “We have been working closely with Main Street Program Director Melissa Lampe on marketing this grant and ensuring our business community has the information they need to apply for this and work through the process as swiftly as possible. Marketing materials should be prepared this week.”
Businesses must apply through the partner organization for the region in which they are located. Jefferson and Dodge counties are in Area 4 of the program, which includes Madison. Milwaukee is in a separate area.
Main Street Bounceback Grants are available to for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations provided the business is located within the region administered by the regional partner organization to which it applied; the business either is moving into a vacant commercial space or has moved into a vacant commercial space as of Jan. 1, 2021 and the business can certify that is has not, or will not, vacate a commercial space in Wisconsin to become eligible to claim this grant.
Businesses are ineligible to apply for the grants if they are part of a national or regional chain, unless the business is an independently owned and operated franchise; a home-based business or property landlord; unless they are moving their business functions into the vacant commercial space; real estate investment firms that intend to hold the property for investment purposes only or is engaged in any illegal activity under federal, state or local law. Businesses are also ineligible if they intend to use the space for storage only or residential purposes.
Interested businesses in Jefferson and Dodge counties may take their next step by contacting Jason Field of the Madison Region of the Economic Partnership at 608-571-0408 or at communications@madisonregion.org.
The pandemic took a toll on Wisconsin’s small businesses, and the main streets and commercial corridors that housed them,” the WEDC stated. “Now it’s time to bounce back.”
