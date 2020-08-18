Watertown Department of Public Health confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19.
According to Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest, the individual was in their 70s and receiving care at a local hospital.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm a Watertown resident passed away due to COVID-19,” Quest said. “We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members and we extend sympathies to their loved ones.
“This is a public health event that is changing every day and we need to take it very seriously,” Quest said. “Everyone must take precautions to protect themselves and those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland expressed her sentiments too.
“My prayers for peace are with our community members and their family and friends that grieving such a tremendous loss,” McFarland said. “There are no words to adequately relay our sympathies and I will continue to pray for strength for the family and friends of our community member we’ve lost.”
