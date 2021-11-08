Ramps at I-94 and Highway 26 to close this week Scott Peterson Scott Peterson Author email Nov 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be several closures of ramps in the week ahead at State Highway 26 and Interstate 94.The I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Highway 26 (Exit 267) and the Highway 26 entrance ramp to I-94 westbound in Johnson Creek will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.The Highway 26 entrance ramp to I-94 westbound will also be closed during the following times next week: midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Thursday to midnight, midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday,The I-94 eastbound exit ramp to 26 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to midnight.Motorists must use alternate routes during the overnight closures. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, slow down in work zones and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes, the DOT said.The I-94 bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific Railroad near the WIS 26 interchange is scheduled for completion in mid-November 2021 (weather-permitting).More information on the project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scott Peterson Author email Follow Scott Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown chase hits 100 mph. Watertown police engage in second chase this week Ixonia man set for trial faces more child porn counts Ruth E. Yerges Single vehicle crash results in fatality Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
