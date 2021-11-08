The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be several closures of ramps in the week ahead at State Highway 26 and Interstate 94.

The I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Highway 26 (Exit 267) and the Highway 26 entrance ramp to I-94 westbound in Johnson Creek will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Highway 26 entrance ramp to I-94 westbound will also be closed during the following times next week: midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Thursday to midnight, midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday,

The I-94 eastbound exit ramp to 26 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to midnight.

Motorists must use alternate routes during the overnight closures. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, slow down in work zones and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes, the DOT said.

The I-94 bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific Railroad near the WIS 26 interchange is scheduled for completion in mid-November 2021 (weather-permitting).

More information on the project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/i94/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.

