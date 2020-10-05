JUNEAU — Dodge County Register of Deeds of is reducing in-person service hours, starting today.

Chris Planasch, Dodge County Register of Deeds announced the office is implementing temporary changes to in-person service.

Beginning today, in-person service for obtaining vital records, such as birth and marriage copies, will be limited to the hours of 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those requiring in-person service can call 920-386-3720 to schedule an appointment during those hours in advance to enable staff to fulfill the document request prior to arrival.

The changes will remain in effect through Friday, Oct. 23.

Though the hours of in-person service are being temporarily limited, the Register of Deeds Office is available by phone or email during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. The office will continue to provide document recording services on a daily basis.

Load comments